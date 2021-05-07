



May 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Western From Liguria AdSP, adopted the Document of Strategic Planning of System

Confirmed the suitability of the Nautical Dock for the positioning of the New Tower Pilots of Genoa

Today the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western, obtained the favorable opinions by the interested Municipalities, has adopted the Document of Strategic Planning of System (DPSS) and has given sent to the offices to proceed with the iter that it previews the approval of the document by Region Liguria in 60 days, advance understanding with the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, felt the National Conference.

The DPSS is the main instrument for the definition of the objectives of development of the portualità and the logistics: it delimits the harbour areas and those of interaction port city, comprised some contexts of Co-planning, and characterizes the addresses for the editing of the next Harbour Town development plans for the port of Genoa and that of From Liguria Savona-Go. Its editing is yields of a participatory distance that has understood the observations is of the interest bearers that of the involved Municipalities (Bergeggi, Vado Ligure, Quiliano, Savona, Albissola Marina, Albisola Superiore and Genoa).

In the savonese within, the protocol of understanding is approved of also finalized to the editing of the City Plan of Sustainable Mobility in coherence with the DPSS. In the specific one, AdSP is engaged to supply the relative elements of address to harbour infrastructures to service of the basins of Savona and Vado Ligure.

In the course of the reunion the new position is approved of also della Torre Pilots in the Nautical Dock, own in the day of the commemoration of the tragic incident that della Torre provoked to collapse in 2013 Pilots to Giano Pier. The green light is given thanks to the positive outcome of the demanded technical verifications from the Marine Authority.

Regarding the marine Federal property, the Committee of management has released in favor of Palumbo Superyachts Savona Srl the concession, of the duration 20-year-old, for the maintenance and the use of the industrial park for nautical from diporto located in the before watery mirror the dock the northeast of the harbour basin of Savona. Moreover a part of the area of the "former-Coal bunker" of the heat power plant Enel of Genoa temporarily is assigned to Srl Joints for a duration three-year-old and with the obligation of anticipated release, in pristine state, if the work of dismissione of former headquarters had to finish before the expiration of the concession.

At last, the Committee of management has approved of the contributions to the Harbour Companies of Genoa and Savona is in relation to the smaller worked days (art.199, law 77) that to the percorsosi of formation and rimpiego of the unskillful workers (codicil 15 second art. 17, law 84/94).