



May 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To April the revenues of Evergreen Marine Corporation have grown of +95.2%

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 rise it has been of +104.7%

Last month the trend of exceptional increase of the revenues of the company of containerized navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation light has been attenuated passing from a rise to three to one to two figures. To April, in fact, the volume of transactions of the society of Taipei is piled to 27,7 billion dollars of Taiwan (USA 999 million dollars), with an increment of +95.2% regarding 14,2 billion dollars of Taiwan in April 2020.

In the first four months of the 2021 revenues of Evergreen they have been attested to 117,7 million dollars taiwanesi, with an increase of +104.7% on the first quadrimestre last year.