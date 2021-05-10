



May 10, 2021

Original news To April the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai have grown respective of +103.4% and +178.9%

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 increments they have been of +85.3% and +129.2%

So as happened for Evergreen ( on 10 May 2021), last month the others two main containerized companies of navigation of Taiwan, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines, have recorded a prosecuzione of the trend of strong increase of the revenues. To April 2021, in fact, the volume of transactions of Yang Ming has been of 21,7 billion dollars of Taiwan (USA 781 million dollars), with an increment of +103.4% on the same month last year. In the first quadrimestre of this year the company has totaled revenues taiwanesi pairs to 84,0 billion dollars, with a progression of +85.3% on the first four months of 2020.

Last month the revenues of Wan Hai are piled to 14,9 billion dollars of Taiwan, with an exceptional increase of +178.9% on the April of 2020. In the first four months of this year the total has been of 53,6 billion dollars of Taiwan, +129.2% of increase regarding the correspondent period of 2020.