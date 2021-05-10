



May 10, 2021

Tarlazzi and Fantappiè: the situation remains more and more confused and full of uncertainties

Uiltrasporti expresses worry for the future of Italian Tirrenia-Company of Navigation. "After the court of Milan has granted ulterior time to Tirrenia CIN for a possible composition of the relative dispute to a credit of 180 million euros boasted from Tirrenia in extraordinary administration - they have observed the general secretary and the national secretary of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi and Paolo Fantappiè - the situation it remains more and more confused and full of uncertainties. If on one side - they have found - a declaration of insolvency of Tirrenia CIN would open the doors to difficult a bankrupt procedure of and complex appraisal, from the other a possible restructure of the debit, than it remembers piles to about 700 million euros, it could preview a control of the costs on the job that equally does not make us to be serene".

"We find ourselves in fact - Tarlazzi and Fantappiè have denounced - in a confused situation that it does not offer to us, at the moment, in absence of precise information, guarantees for the marine ones, independently from the choice that will be taken. We wish, therefore, than you set off I confront is with the competent institutions, in order to know the outcomes of the contests for the territorial continuity with the relative social clause, is with Tirrenia CIN for being edotti of the industrial plan that intends to put in field in order to manage a so important debit. We want - they have emphasized the two representatives of Uiltrasporti - clarity from both the parts. They are not enough the slogan, we want sure guarantees of protection of all the places of work of the marine ones".