



May 11, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 harbour terminal of ICTSI they have enlivened 2,7 million container (+7.9%)

Performance quarterly financial institutions record

In the first three months of this year the container harbour terminals managed from the Philippine group International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) have enlivened a traffic pairs to 2,71 million teu, volume that for this time of year represents the new record and an increment of +7.9% on the first trimester of 2020, of which 1,18 million teu enlivened in Asian ports (+7.0%), 877 thousand teu in the ports of Americas (+10.8%) and 650 thousand teu in the ports in Europe, Middle East and Africa (+5.9%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 terminalista group it has recorded revenues record pairs to 446,8 million dollars (+15.8%), of which 435,6 million generated from harbour activities (+15.9%). EBITDA and EBIT have marked new values record and increases respective of +24.8% and +31.6% attesting to 264,8 million and 205,9 million dollars. The profit clearly is piled to the value record 102,3 million dollars (+48.6%).

