|
|
|
|
May 11, 2021
|
|
- To March the traffic in the port of Genoa is increased of +10.9% and to Savona-Go it is dropped of -22,5%
- In the first trimester of this year the two ports of call have enlivened respective 11,87 million tons (- 5.3%) and 3,07 million tons (- 12.5%)
- After twelve consecutive months of the reduction, to March 2021 the volume of traffic of the goods enlivened from the ports of Genoa and From Liguria Savona-Go has recorded an increase of piled +2.7% being to 5,20 million tons regarding 5,06 million to March last year, increase that is generated by the rise of marked +10.9% from the port of Genoa after 13 consecutive months of bending that it has more than compensated the reduction of the -22,5% of the enlivened volumes last month to Savona-Go.
- To March the 2021 in the port of the capital of Liguria total traffic has been of 4,24 million tons. The sun goods several has been attested 2,85 million to tons (+8.9%), of which 2,01 million containerized tons of goods (+3.9%) pairs to 224 thousand teu (+16.3%) and 842 thousand realized with a handling of containers conventional tons of goods (+23.3%). In the field of the liquid bulk the traffic of mineral oils has been of 1,00 million tons (+13.3%) while the other cargos have totaled 50 thousand tons (- 18.1%), of which 49 thousand tons of chemicals (to +30.4%) and thousand tons of oils vegetables and wine (- 95.6%). In the section of the solid bulk tons in commercial segment (+183.6%) and 216 thousand are enlivened 68 thousand tons in that manufacturer (+45.8%). The passengers of the ferries have been 29 thousand (+107.6%) and crocieristi 6 thousand (- 31.3%).
- To From Liguria Savona-Go the traffic total has been of 958 thousand tons. The several goods tons (+26.3% have been 680 thousand), of which 385 thousand tons of rotabili (+18.8%), 234 thousand tons of containerized cargos (+47.8%) with a container handling pairs to 20 thousand teu (+26.1%), 34 thousand tons of fruit (- 16.4%), 18 thousand tons of steels (+130.0%) and 8 thousand tons of producing forest (+15.8%). The solid bulk has grown of +3.3% to 158 thousand tons, of which 56 thousand tons of coal (+2.2%), oily 34 thousand tons of cereals and seeds (+13.8%), 7 thousand tons of minerals (- 55.9%) and 61 thousand tons of other bulk sand banks (+16.4%). In fort decrease the liquid bulk with 120 thousand tons (- 77.9%), of which 73 thousand tons of crude oil (- 85.6%), 41 thousand producing tons of oil refined (to +31.7%) and 6 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (+31.7%). The traffic of the passengers, because of the effects of the sanitary crisis of the Covid-19, has turned out still firm.
- In the first three months of the 2021 two from Liguria ports, managed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western, they have enlivened 14,94 million tons, with a decrease of the -6,9% on the first trimester last year, of which 11,87 million tons enlivened from the port of Genoa (- 5.3%) and 3,07 million tons from the port of Savona-Go (- 12.5%).
- To Genoa the goods several is piled to 7,95 million tons (- 4.4%), of which 5,67 million tons of goods in container (- 7.6%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 626 thousand teu (- 1.0%) and 2,28 million conventional tons of goods (+4.7%); the liquid bulk has totaled 3,07 million tons (- 10.9%) and that solid 703 thousand tons (+39.6%).
- Savona-Go has closed the first trimester of this year with 1,75 million several tons of goods (+21.2%), 904 thousand tons of liquid bulk (- 44.3%) and 409 thousand tons of solid bulk (- 5.6%).