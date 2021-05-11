



May 11, 2021

In the first trimester of this year the two ports of call have enlivened respective 11,87 million tons (- 5.3%) and 3,07 million tons (- 12.5%)

After twelve consecutive months of the reduction, to March 2021 the volume of traffic of the goods enlivened from the ports of Genoa and From Liguria Savona-Go has recorded an increase of piled +2.7% being to 5,20 million tons regarding 5,06 million to March last year, increase that is generated by the rise of marked +10.9% from the port of Genoa after 13 consecutive months of bending that it has more than compensated the reduction of the -22,5% of the enlivened volumes last month to Savona-Go.

To March the 2021 in the port of the capital of Liguria total traffic has been of 4,24 million tons. The sun goods several has been attested 2,85 million to tons (+8.9%), of which 2,01 million containerized tons of goods (+3.9%) pairs to 224 thousand teu (+16.3%) and 842 thousand realized with a handling of containers conventional tons of goods (+23.3%). In the field of the liquid bulk the traffic of mineral oils has been of 1,00 million tons (+13.3%) while the other cargos have totaled 50 thousand tons (- 18.1%), of which 49 thousand tons of chemicals (to +30.4%) and thousand tons of oils vegetables and wine (- 95.6%). In the section of the solid bulk tons in commercial segment (+183.6%) and 216 thousand are enlivened 68 thousand tons in that manufacturer (+45.8%). The passengers of the ferries have been 29 thousand (+107.6%) and crocieristi 6 thousand (- 31.3%).

To From Liguria Savona-Go the traffic total has been of 958 thousand tons. The several goods tons (+26.3% have been 680 thousand), of which 385 thousand tons of rotabili (+18.8%), 234 thousand tons of containerized cargos (+47.8%) with a container handling pairs to 20 thousand teu (+26.1%), 34 thousand tons of fruit (- 16.4%), 18 thousand tons of steels (+130.0%) and 8 thousand tons of producing forest (+15.8%). The solid bulk has grown of +3.3% to 158 thousand tons, of which 56 thousand tons of coal (+2.2%), oily 34 thousand tons of cereals and seeds (+13.8%), 7 thousand tons of minerals (- 55.9%) and 61 thousand tons of other bulk sand banks (+16.4%). In fort decrease the liquid bulk with 120 thousand tons (- 77.9%), of which 73 thousand tons of crude oil (- 85.6%), 41 thousand producing tons of oil refined (to +31.7%) and 6 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (+31.7%). The traffic of the passengers, because of the effects of the sanitary crisis of the Covid-19, has turned out still firm.

In the first three months of the 2021 two from Liguria ports, managed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western, they have enlivened 14,94 million tons, with a decrease of the -6,9% on the first trimester last year, of which 11,87 million tons enlivened from the port of Genoa (- 5.3%) and 3,07 million tons from the port of Savona-Go (- 12.5%).

To Genoa the goods several is piled to 7,95 million tons (- 4.4%), of which 5,67 million tons of goods in container (- 7.6%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 626 thousand teu (- 1.0%) and 2,28 million conventional tons of goods (+4.7%); the liquid bulk has totaled 3,07 million tons (- 10.9%) and that solid 703 thousand tons (+39.6%).

Savona-Go has closed the first trimester of this year with 1,75 million several tons of goods (+21.2%), 904 thousand tons of liquid bulk (- 44.3%) and 409 thousand tons of solid bulk (- 5.6%).









