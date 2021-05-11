



May 11, 2021

Published the last edition of the four-month one of economic information of Centro Studi

The federation of the Italian shipment houses has published the seventeenth edition of the four-month one of realized economic information from own Centro Studi in which it evidences the great uncertainty that the current economic phase characterizes and the worries about the course of the epidemic of the Covid-19 whose effects on the Italian economy and that international one have been very serious.

The document emphasizes that in the first trimester of the 2021 Italian foreign trade towards the Extra Countries EU shows signs of resumption, with a +0.7% of the exports and a +1.9% of the imports on 2019. , In particular optimal they have turned out the performances of freedom of expression, that it has seen an increase of the exports, on March 2020, of +23.1% and the imports of +35%. In the first trimester of this year it is always meaningful, after the Brexit, the bending of the interchange with Great Britain: export -12,7% and import -23,3%. Important also the bending of the exchanges with United States (export -13,4% and import -11,1%). Hard, instead, the increase of the export towards China (+43.3%), ulterior symptom of the return to normality of the Asian giant.

Relatively to the Italian ports, the "Fedespedi Economic Outlook" explains that in the first trimester of the 2021 containerized trade, pairs to about 1,3 million teu, have remained substantially unchanged. Down Genoa (- 8.6%), Livorno (- 7%); well instead Trieste (7.8%) and La Spezia (6.1%). In the first period of two months stable or in moderated decrease Naples (- 0.5%) and Salerno (- 1.8%).