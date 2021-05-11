



May 11, 2021

Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal begin the activity of railway maneuver in the port of Livorno

Employees initially four locomotives

Today in the port of Livorno the service of railway maneuver is activated being entered officially in exercise Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal Srl, the society of Polo Mercitalia - Italian Group FS that last year has adjudicated the activities of primary and secondary maneuver in the Leighorn railway comprensorio. The concession, that it previews five years of activity for a volume of transactions previewed of 12 million euros, comprises the primary maneuver from the railroads of race to the railroads of taken in delivery of the systems of Livorno Calambrone and Livorno Dock and vice versa; the secondary maneuver and the terminalizzazione, with or without decomposition, from the railroad of taken in delivery to afferent the harbour and private connections to the railway Comprensorio of Livorno and vice versa; accessory operations as the coupling and uncoupling of locomotives or the affixing and removal of signs. Moreover, from the moment of the entrance in exercise, the society will take care of the services connected to handling of wagons or convoys from the port towards the Interporto di Guasticce through Scavalco of the Tirrenica line.

The Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern has evidenced that for the port of Livorno draft of an important innovation that it allows to favor the transfer on railroad of goods today enlivened only via rubber, to be reduced the times and the costs of handling, to increase safety in the management of the transport and to reduce the interferences in the operating phases of the transport and in handling. "The award of the only management of the railway maneuver to a qualified society as Mercitalia - it has emphasized the president of the agency, Luciano Guerrieri - allows us to promote a unitary programming of the services of the comprensorio and to put into effect a railway managerial integration of the sedime internal /external to the terminals".

The managing director of Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal, Livio Ravera, has explained that the society, on a force job of 29 people, can count until from quickly on four locomotives, of which three from 500 horses and from 1400. "Moreover, once become operating Scavalco - it has specified - we will put on of the port a fourth car from 3100 horses". Remembering that Mercitalia has commercial relationships with the Leighorn port of call going back from 2003, it has specified that the objective of the company "is that to ulteriorly consolidate our presence in the port of call. The AdSP - it has evidenced - is pushing a lot on the development of the intermodalità and we will make our part, ready to invest in the rotabile park technologically more advanced and sustainable".

The general secretary of the AdSP, Massimo Provinciali, has confirmed the importance assigned from the harbour agency to the development of the intermodal transport: "he demonstrates the fact to it - he has remembered - than in the new regulations of state property administration we have previewed incentives in form of reduction of the canons for the terminalistiche enterprises that they will want to increase the intermodal quota. To put on a service of efficient railway maneuver - it has emphasized - contributes to the attainment of this objective".