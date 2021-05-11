



May 11, 2021

It succeeds to Daniele Rossi

The assembly of the Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti) has elected unanimously, for applause, Rodolfo Giampieri which successor of Daniele Rossi to the guide of the organization. Already president of the Harbour Authority of Ancona, currently Giampieri is president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea Adriatic Central.

In the margin of the assembly, Rossi has declared: "we have decided unanimously to designate to the Giampieri colleague which president of the association. So he has confirmed himself once again as the association in the crucial moments knows to make synthesis and to express themselves unitarally sharing a common vision. I thank the colleagues and the structure of the association for these intense years. To Giampieri my wish of good job and good wind goes".

The newly elected president of Assoporti has emphasized of being honored for "being elected for this prestigious assignment and important. I thank - it has added - all the colleagues presidents of the Authorities of Harbour System besides Daniele Rossi, that he has very guided Assoporti in these last two years and to which go the thankses of all we. A field choice that to indicate a president that one takes care full-time of the association, a truth that it represents one I unwind important of the economy and the national and international portualità. I beginning right now assure the maximum engagement for the attainment of these objectives heading at the support of the AdSP presidents and the structure of Assoporti".