



May 11, 2021

Currently those disabled are 200 thousand to leave the ships or to reach them

The general secretary of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Kitack Lim, has sent to a communication to all the Member States inviting them to support a fair total distribution of the vaccine for the Covid-19 so that, besides to satisfy their requirements national, he can yourself be guaranteed that the marine ones have approached vaccination. In the Lim document the demand has restated to designate the marine ones and working the marine staff as key and has evidenced that, in order to approach the vaccine, some between the nations that are the greater suppliers of marine labor they depend on initiative COVAX of the World Health Organization. "In order to assure the access to the vaccine of those Countries - it has exhorted Lim - invitation all the Member States of the IMO, as well as to satisfy their requirements national, to work entirety for a fair total distribution. No marine one would have to be left behind or forced to renounce to own career because of the resources limited in own Country of origin".

"The safety and health marine of all the world of their places of job - it has emphasized the general secretary of the IMO - must remain between our main priorities and can be guaranteed only if the industry and the Member States continue to supply all the necessary measures as test, Dpi adapted, approached medical cures and sanitary structures in order to prevent the spread of the virus. We cannot afford to rest on the bay leaves when draft to face the humanitarian crisis in course in sea. I restate therefore my invitation to all the Member States to designate to all marine and the marine staff as workers key who supply an essential service. Today - Kim has complained - only 58 of ours 174 members have communicated me of it to have made. The working designation of marine as key will facilitate the their access to vaccination, since majority of the States it is giving the priority to the essential workers in their national programs of vaccination for the Covid-19, in conformity with schedule SAGE of the WHO".

Remembering that in the last trimester of the 2020 era of 400 thousand the number estimated of marine to attended total level in on board of the ships of being replaced from colleagues or waiting for being able to reach their ships, while to May 2021, thanks to the efforts of collaboration of the Member States of the IMO, the marine industry, the social parts and the other agencies of the UN, such number is come down about 200 thousand, Kim has found that "however this figure is still unacceptably high and the humanitarian crisis in sea at all is not ended. The marine ones - it has explained - must still face enormous regarding challenges the repatriation, the travel in order to reach their ships, the access adapted to the medical cures and the dismissal to earth. In spite of these challenges, the marine ones on board of the ships have continued to work, supplying an essential service for the population of all the world".