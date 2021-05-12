



May 12, 2021

Decrease of the -2,6% of the transported containerized cargo volumes from the fleet

Has the first trimester of 2021 been the best quarterly period of the history of the Hapag-Lloyd? Being to the financial results achieved in the period from the company German owner of a shipping company the answer is certainly yes. The figures indicated in the economic account, with the exception of those relative to costs and burdens, never anticipate values reached previously beginning from the value of the production, in order to pass to the proceeds and to the profits.

In the first three months of this year the company has recorded in fact revenues record pairs to 4,07 billion euros, with much an important increment of +21.7% regarding 3,34 billion euros in the correspondent period of 2020. Consisting also the decrease of the operating costs that are piled to 2,27 billion euros (- 14.2%), between which 1,21 billion relative to the expenses for handling of cargos (- 3.5%), 447,1 million to the expenses for the management of fleet (- 6.8%), 321,8 million to the expenses for the purchase of the bunker (- 45.8%) and 277,5 million to the relative expenses to the container and their repositioning (- 0.9%). EBITDA and EBIT have turned out pairs respective to 1,58 billion euros (+237.5%) and 1,28 billion euros (+699.1%). Hapag-Lloyd clearly has archived item the first trimester of 2021 with a profit of 1,20 billion euros, in increase of the +4,752, 4% on the same period last year.

The emphasized increase of the volume of transactions realized from the German company in the first three months of this year is directed consequence of the fort rise of the value of the hires whom it has more than compensated the bending of the transported containerized cargo volumes from the ships of the Hapag-Lloyd. In the first trimester of the 2021 fleet it has transported container for a total pairs to 2,97 million teu (- 2.6%) and in the period the medium value of the marine hire has turned out pairs to 1.509 dollars/teu (+37.9%). Much positive, as for the increase of the rates of transports, it has been the course of the traffics with Far East, 585 thousand teu transported (+3.2%) and an exceptional increase of the medium value of the hires that has turned out pairs to 1.967 dollars/teu (+104.5%). So also the trend of the transpacifici traffics with 437 thousand teu transported (- 7.4%) and a medium hire of 1.936 dollars/teu (+46.0%), of those with the Latin America with 769 thousand teu transported (+3.4%) and a medium hire of 1.360 dollars/teu (+17.0%), of the traffics intra-asiati us with 171 thousand teu transported (- 19.3%) and a medium hire of 1.020 dollars/teu (+66.9%), of those with the Middle East with 389 thousand teu transported (- 0.5%) and a medium hire of 1.114 dollars/teu (+41.4%) and of the traffics with Mediterranean Europe/, Africa and Oceania with 170 thousand teu transported (- 8.6%) and a medium hire of 1.265 dollars/teu (+22.7%). Hapag-Lloyd, so as the majority of the other companies engaged in this market, has instead recorded a weak course of the traffics ocean-going liners with 453 thousand teu transported (- 5.8%) and a medium hire of 1.374 dollars/teu (- 2.2%).

"On the wake of a considerable question of containerized transports - the managing director of Hapag-Lloyd has confirmed, Rolf Habben - we have benefitted of hires more elevated, above all in the market ad. As a result of this we have concluded the first trimester with a very positive result financial".





