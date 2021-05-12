



May 12, 2021

The consistency of the fleet is gone up almost four million teu

In the first trimester of this year Textainer, the society world leader of the field of the intermodal chartering of container, it has recorded turned out financial and operating records. The value of the revenues has reached the historical peak of 169,2 million dollars, with an increase of +16.3% on the first trimester of 2020, of which 154,4 million dollars generated from the fleet of container of property of company (+18.7%) and 14,8 million from container of third party managed from Textainer (- 3.8%). The operating costs are diminished of the -13,4% coming down to 92,7 million dollars. Operating and useful profit clearly has turned out pairs to the values record of 92,1 million dollars (+98.5%) and 62,0 million dollars respect to a net loss of -5,1 million dollars in the first three months last year.

A new record is recorded also as for the consistency of the fleet of container of the company that on 31 March was pairs almost 4,0 million teu (+14.8%). Percentages are marked also record from when Textainer it has become one of the main societies of the market relatively to the percentage of property of the container of the fleet, than on 31 March were of 90.2%, and relatively to the rate I use of the fleet, than in the first trimester of 2021 it has turned out of 99.6%.

Explaining that in the first three months of this Textainer year he has continued to benefit of the favorable conditions of the market, the president and managing director of the society, Olivier Ghesquiere, has remembered that in the course of the first trimester of the 2021 company he has taken in delivery container for a total of 580 million dollars and has ordered some ulterior for a total of 700 million dollars that will be taken in delivery within the next July. "Practically - it has specified Ghesquiere - all this container already are rented or it they will be, with contracts in the long term whose average life of that it negotiate up to now this year is of beyond 12 years". Ghesquiere has specified that from July 2020 to July the 2021 realized total investments from Textainer for the purchase of new containers pile to 2,2 billion dollars.

Textainer previews that the fundamental ones of the market will remain favorable at least for the remaining part of 2021.

