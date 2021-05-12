



May 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news HHLA returns to record an increase of the quarterly economic results

In the first three months of this year the enlivened containerized cargos from the harbour terminals of the group are dropped of -6,6%

In the first trimester of this year the terminalista group German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is returned to record an increase of the economic results even if the enlivened contanerizzati cargo volume from own harbour terminals has turned out down for the fifth consecutive quarterly period. After light increment (+0.6%) marked from the revenues in the last trimester of the 2020, in the quarter next volume of transactions of the group it is gone up of +3.9% being piled to 348,7 million euros regarding 335,7 million in the first three months last year. EBITDA and EBIT have shown rises respective of +14.1% and +26.4% attesting to 88,4 million and 46,3 million euros. The after tax profit has been of 28,2 million euros (+57.6%).

The single revenues generated from the harbour and logistic activities are piled to 342,0 million euros (+4.4%). The division has totaled an EBITDA of 83,7 million (+16.8%), an operating profit of 43,3 million (+33.4%) and a profit after the taxes of 26,2 million euros (+69.7%).

In the first three months of this year the harbour terminals of HHLA have enlivened a traffic pairs to 1,68 million teu, with a decrease of the -6,6% on the same period of 2020, while the enlivened intermodal traffic from the group has been pairs to 418 thousand teu (+10.6%).

