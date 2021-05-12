



May 12, 2021

Original news Entrusted the editing of the town development plans of the ports of the Central Adriatic

The contract includes the drawing up of the Document of Strategic Planning of System

The Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centrale, as a result of an European ban of contest, has entrusted to a temporary grouping of enterprise constituted from seven companies, with group leader the Modimar of Rome, the editing of the Document of Strategic Planning of System (DPSS) and the update of the Harbour Town development plans of the ports of Marine Ancona-Falconara, Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto in the Marche, Pescara and Ortona in Abruzzi that are managed by the AdSP.

After the first contest had been concluded without outcome for lack of valid offers, it has been indetto according to ban as a result of which the contract is adjudicated to the formed Rti, as well as from the Modimar, from Acquatecno and Seacon of Rome, Giovanni Francalanza of Pisa, Geologi associate Fantucci and Stocchi of Ronciglione, Simonetta Migliaccio of Genoa and Environment Park of Turin.

The ban is adjudicated for a total amount of 1,78 million euros, with a saving during offer of 31.23%. The duration of the contract contract will be of 390 days, subdivided in more phases.

"Compiamo - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP, Rodolfo Giampieri - another concrete step for the definition of the Town development plan of harbour system, the more important instrument than strategic planning for the development of the six ports of competence, a document oriented to the environmental sustainability and that it will trace the future of the ports of call, indispensable in order to program the necessary infrastructural investments for the next years in order to favor the increase of the job of the enterprises and the creation of occupation".

"The Authority of Harbour System - it has added the general secretary Matteo Paroli - will be able soon to count on a strategic document package that they will carry the ports of call of competence in the development of the future. Fundamental it will be the analysis and the forecast of the scenes of energetic planning that will be collected in the Document of environmental energetic planning".