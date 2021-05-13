



May 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To April the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore is returned to grow

In the first quadrimestre of this year the port of call has enlivened 201,4 million tons of cargos (+0.8%)

Last month a period of 12 months has been interrupted in which the traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Singapore it has turned out in continuous decrease. To April 2021, in fact, the Asian harbour port of call has enlivened 50,2 million tons of cargos, with an increment of +5.4% regarding 47,6 million tons to April 2020 when a bending of the -12,4% on the same month of the year precedence was recorded.

The marked rise last month is determined by the increase of the volumes enlivened in all the merceologici fields, beginning from that of the container in which the total it has been of 29,8 million tons (+3.8%) and is realized with a handling of containers pairs to 3,1 million teu (+8.7%). The goods conventional is piled to 2,2 million tons (+31.0%). The oil bulk has attested to 16,3 million tons (+4.6%) and those of other type 2,0 million to tons (+16.4%).

In the first quadrimestre of this year the port has enlivened altogether 201,4 million tons, with a progression of +0.8% on the first four months of 2020. In the field of the container pairs to 12,4 million teu (+2.3% are enlivened 120,7 million tons (+1.3%) with a handling of containers). The goods conventional has totaled 7,5 million tons (- 1.8%), the oil bulk 64,8 million tons (- 2.2%) and the other bulk 8,3 million tons (+24.9%).