



May 13, 2021

In the first trimester the traffic of the goods in the Croatian ports is increased of +15.5%

In the field of the passengers a bending is recorded of -7,0%

In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods enlivened from the Croatian ports it is increased of +15.5% being it are pairs almost 5,0 million tons regarding 4,30 million tons in the first three months last year. The single traffic of the liquid bulk, that it represents 50% of the volume total, has grown of +8.0%. In increment (+36.1%) also the solid bulk, that they represent 26% of the total traffic, and so also goods containerized (+17.1%), that they pile to 17% of the traffic total.

The traffic of the passengers has turned out instead down of the -7,0% being itself attested to 2,39 million people regarding 2,58 million in the first trimester of 2020.

