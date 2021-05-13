



May 13, 2021

The National Plan of Resumption and Resilience (PNRR) can represent a fundamental occasion for the modernization in key "green" of the Italian marine fleet. It has emphasized today the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, in the course of an encounter to the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility with the vice ministra Teresa Bellanova that he has recently received from minister Enrico Giovannini, between the others, the delegations on the development of the intermodalità, accessibility to the ports and the development of special economic zones (ZES), comprised the retroporti there.

Messina has emphasized the importance that the investments for the marine field, contained in the proposal of the government on the complementary programming to the PNRR, are all addressed towards the objectives of an effective energetic transition, I renew green of the fleets and an adapted system of supplying infrastructures. "the PNRR - the president of Assarmatori has explained - can be the stepping stone in order to behind part the crisis caused from the pandemic. These investments represent that Marshall plan that we have invoked for a long time in order to modernize and to throw again the marine transport, making to grow with it not only national the logistic system and the shipbuilding one, but also the entire Italian economy and therefore the occupation".

An other topic faced with the vice ministra has been that of the situation of the infrastructural net of the Liguria, become - Messina has denounced - at this point indefensible for the losses endured from the enterprises and the civil society (damages estimated to beyond a billion of euro), as a result of the management of the necessary work on the highway net of the Region. With regard to, Messina has asked that to this problem, destined to impattare also on the competitiveness of the ports and the transports, the maximum level of priority and emergency is recognized in order to find immediate operating and economic solutions.