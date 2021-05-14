



May 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The port of Los Angeles in April establishes own record of traffic of the enlivened container

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 total it has been of 3,54 million teu (+42.2%)

As the other main port of California and the western coast of the USA, last month also the port of Los Angeles has established the own new record of enlivened containerized trade in April. The total has been in fact of 947 thousand teu, with an increment of +37.4% on the April a 2020 and increase of 210 thousand teu compared to the previous record established to April 2019.

To April 2021 two new records of traffic enlivened in this disembarked full month relatively to the container are marked, that they are piled to 490 thousand teu (+32.4%), and to the container empty enlivened, than they have been attested to 338 thousand teu (+79.4%). It embarks of container full have been pairs to 114 thousand teu (- 12.2%).

In the first quadrimestre of this year the traffic total has been of 3,54 million teu, with a progression of +42.2% on the same period of 2020. The container full to the disembarkation and the boarding pairs respective to 1,83 million teu (+43.6%) and 458 thousand teu (- 14.3%) and the empty containers to 1,25 million teu (+83.5% have been).