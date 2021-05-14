



May 14, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the port of Koper it is dropped of -5,8%

To recorded March a resumption of +15.7%

In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the port of Koper is diminished of the -5,8%, bending that has been contained from the rise of recorded +15.7% in March. In the first three months of the 2021 total it has been of 4,88 million tons regarding 5,18 million tons in the same period last year. In increase only the traffics of the container and the rotabili attested respective to 2,43 million tons (+10.9%) and 286 thousand tons (+11.8%). Emphasized the decrease of the traffic of the liquid bulk, with 625 thousand tons (- 32.7%), so as that of the goods conventional, that it has totaled 283 thousand tons (- 42.9%). More contained the reduction of the solid bulk that is come down of -3,9% to the 1,25 million one tons.

The increment of marked +15.7% in the single freedom of expression regarding the same month of 2020 is generated by the increases of the traffics of container (+30.2%), solid rotabili (+38.2%) and bulk (+27.5%) that they have more than compensated the decreases of the liquid bulk traffics (- 12.0%) and of goods conventional (- 38.2%).

