



May 14, 2021

Federagenti, the federation of the Italian shipping agents, exhorts the national industry of the shipping not to loosen the attention and to press so that the preliminary proposals for the development of the directly or indirectly connected activities to the marine transports and the sea included in the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience (PNRR) is translate in reality. To such fine the president of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi, has invited "not to wind down the guard and to supervise constantly so that - has emphasized - to the affirmation of good principles and many valid intentions, they make followed made and sets in action realizes".

Saints have specified that its does not want to be "a callback of no use, but an exhortation that is based on two objective considerations: on one side - it has explained - that relative one to a Country in which the relationship debit GDP post pandemic the possible efforts for a fast resumption are assuming characteristic alarming demanding all; from the other, that relative one to the role that the industry of the sea, and that is marine transports, ports and logistics can and must have in order to haul the Country outside from the sand banks in which it has run aground".

According to the president of Federagenti, "to the base of all a consideration must be set and therefore a knowledge underlying: without an attention concentrated and priority on the resource sea, the possibilities of I throw again of the Italy system are reduced drastically, on all the warm fronts, from the interconnections to the industrial production, from tourism to the defense of the atmosphere".

"The engagements on new indispensable infrastructures for this field - it has admonished Saint - risk, and are convinced that the Prime Minister of is totally aware, to lead in a nothing to all purposes and effects if they will not be accompanied by a change of step on reforms that with the public administration preview the discouragement of the bureaucracy, the reform of the justice the simplification and the simplification of the relationships, but also a pre-emptive stop to any renewed proclivity towards the strengthening of centralistiche positions contrasting with the need to guarantee competitiveness and efficiency to the entire system of the marine traffics and the portualità".

Shortly, for Federagenti, it is necessary to avoid the always present of insufficient financings or single risk promised "that they transform clamorous and harmful strategic works in incomplete or from the other side that projects ambitiouses are cleaved in sunlight as snow".

"The sea, and the pandemic has made it to emerge with clarity - it has concluded Saint - represents the first resource and the factor symbol of the Italian economy, also in the relationships with the remainder of Europe. Not to take advantage of the opportunities that derive also from the displacement of the economic axis of the continent towards south and from the new centrality of the Mediterranean would be not only an error, but a guilt, of which realizing to the future generations, and also to those which today they operate already on the line of the front".