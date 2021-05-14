



May 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Completed the work of modernization of dock 22 of the port of Ancona

Giampieri: with the rebirth of the infrastructure, for the first time the port of call has on hand four docks for handling of several container and goods

In the port of Ancona the work started in 2016 for the restructure is carried to term and the modernization of dock 22, realized with a million investment nine euros and put into effect in order to upgrade the infrastructure constructed between years ‘30 is 40 returning adapts it to the new modalities of job and commercial traffic of the port of call. The dock is long 194 meters, with a surface of about 3.900 square metres to which 9,100 square metres of the rear large square for a total surface of about 13 thousand square metres join.

"The new dock in the port of Ancona - it has emphasized the general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centrale, Matteo Paroli, in occasion of the today's presentation of the work - is clearly an opportunity for the increase of this port of call, in order to capture new commercial traffics and to upgrade the job of all the doric harbour system. Our engagement is dedicated completely, as AdSP structure, to realize covered efficient for the improvement of harbour infrastructures also on the base of the current requirements of which every day operates you".

The president the AdSP, Rodolfo Giampieri, has rimarcato that, with the rebirth of dock 22, for the first time the port of Ancona has on hand four operating docks for handling of several container and goods.

Admiral Enrico Moretti, marine director of the Marche and commander of the port of Ancona, have evidenced that today's one is an important day "because - it has explained - now recovers a dock made unusable from various time after the yielding of 2016 and, after work of replenishment technically many complexes, in a position to receiving ships of length of about 200 meters and putting up with the weight of the most modern cranes. This new possibility of mooring, with 13 thousand square metres of space on hand, will allow not only a greater flexibility in approaches but also the possibility that on Ancona traffic lines are attested to new goods, is containerized that helter-skelter, and this in the interest of the port, the city and the region: in a word, of the economy".