



May 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To April the traffic of the goods in the port of Barcelona has grown of +29.1%

Hard increase of the goods several and the solid bulk

Last April ulteriorly the trend of increase of the traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Barcelona being dealt altogether 5,64 million tons has been emphasized, with an increment of +29.1% respect to April 2020. The increase is generated by the consisting rise of the volumes enlivened in the several fields of the goods and the solid bulk. In the first section the total has been of 4,20 million tons (+41.9%), of which 3,36 million containerized tons of goods (+37.2%) pairs to 317 thousand teu (+44.0%) - included 174 thousand in import-export (+24.4%) and 142 thousand in transit (+78.2%) - and 841 thousand realized with a handling of containers several tons of other goods (+64.6%). The solid bulk is increased of +26.0% going up to 418 thousand tons, while the liquid bulk is diminished of -5,4% to the 1,02 million one tons of which 732 thousand tons of hydrocarbons (- 9.6%).

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 traffic total it has been of 21,48 million tons, with a progression of +12.0% on the correspondent period last year. The several goods is piled to 16,25 million tons (+23.1%), of which 2,92 million tons of goods in container (+29.1%) pairs to 1,22 million teu (+29.5% totaled with a handling of containers) - included 674 thousand teu to the disembarkation/boarding (+14.3%) and 550 thousand teu in transit (+54.7%) - and 3,29 million several tons of other goods (+4.2%). The solid bulk has attested to 1,43 million tons (+7.3%) and the liquid bulk 3,79 million to tons (- 18.4%), of which 2,73 million tons of hydrocarbons (- 23.8%).