



May 17, 2021

Our appeal - it has explained - is received by the document published from the INAIL

The Logistic Association of Sustainable Intermodalità (ALIS) has expressed satisfaction for the inclusion of the operators of the field of the transport in the first class of priority for the access to vaccinations against the coronavirus in the within of the "operating technical Document for the start of vaccinations in performance of the indications ad interim for vaccination anti-SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 in the workplace approved of by the Conference of the E regions 8 the Independent Provinces the April 2021" that it is published on 12 May by the INAIL.

In particular, in the class of priority 1 fields ATECO of the terrestrial transport and transport by means of conducts are included, than on the base of the relative Istat data to 2019 it counts 546,440 occupied, of the marine transport and for water ways, that it occupies 40,640 workers, and of the aerial transport, that it counts 29,890 occupied. In the class of priority 2, moreover, the field of storage and the activities of support to the transports is included that counts 312,580 occupied.

"Our appeal to the government for the acknowledgment of the workers of transport and logistics as priority categories - it has commented the vice president and general manager of ALIS, Marcello Di Caterina - are received by the document published from the INAIL. ALIS had asked the government Dragons from the beginning to recognize the operators of the transport and the logistics between the priority categories of the campaign of vaccination, considered the essential role carried out from such field of the emergency guaranteeing regulating continuity of supplyings in the entire Country. Therefore we are satisfied that the new technical-operating document for vaccinations anti-Covid published from the INAIL has received our appeal".

Of Caterina it has evidenced that "the new document subdivides the fields of activity in three macro-groups, for protecting of first call the workers to greater risk of contagion and attributes the class of priority 1 to beyond 600 thousand that operates in the terrestrial transport, marine and the aerial one, that is the same class in which with justice already subordinates to the vaccination campaign are inserted also some categories, as the sanitary operators or the police".