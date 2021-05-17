



May 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last month the traffic of the container in the port of Valencia has grown of +10%

The total volume of the goods is increased of +13%

The Harbour Authority of Valencia has announced that last month the Spanish port has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 479.171 teu, with an increment of +10% regarding April 2020, month that the impact of the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 had recorded, and an increase of +6% regarding April 2019, month that was instead not interested by the sanitary crisis. Last month the total traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Valencia has been of 7.245.859 tons, with a progression of +13% on April 2020 and of +4.1% on April 2019.

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 harbour system of Valencia, constituted from the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía, it has enlivened 28.086.030 tons of goods, with a rise of 0,5% on the first quadrimestre of 2020 and +4.6% on the same period of 2019. The single traffic of the container has been pairs to 1.863.004 teu, in increase of +8% on the correspondent period of the 2020 and +3% on the correspondent period of 2019.