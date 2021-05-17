ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

19 May 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 05:55 GMT+2



May 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
To April the traffic of the container in the port of Hong Kong is increased of +6.8%

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 they are enlivened beyond 5,7 million teu (+3.2%)

Last month the traffic of the container enlivened from the port of Hong Kong has been pairs to 1,56 million teu, with an increase of enlivened +6.8% regarding 1,46 million teu to April 2020.

In the first four months of the 2021 Chinese harbour port of call it has enlivened 5,74 million teu, with a progression of +3.2% on the first quadrimestre last year.
PSA Genova Pra


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail