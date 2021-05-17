



May 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester of this year the arranged transport European has recorded an increase of +3.2%

The Sentiment Index of the UIRR marks positive

The International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR) has announced that in the first trimester of the 2021 transport arranged in Europe it has recorded an increment of +3.17% on the first three months last year, increase - it has evidenced the president of the association, Ralf-Charley Schultze - that "is particularly important if is considered that the same period of 2020 has been in great part lacking in the restrictions connected to the pandemic". Schultze has specified that "the slow ripartenza of the fleeting trains has contributed positively to the punctuality of the intermodal trains, while the Danish temporary prohibition to the transport of semitowings and the landslide in the valley Rhenish has not had an impact negative on the arranged transport".

UIRR considers that perspectives of development of transport arranged are good are thanks to bounce of traffics consequent to overcoming of pandemic are to overcoming of impact negative on traffics caused in the past few months, as well as from the prohibition you set up from Denmark and the landslide near Kestert in the valley Rhenish that has returned two railroads unusable on the right side, also from the silting up of portacontainer the Ever Given in the Suez Canal with consequent the remarkable effect negative on the harbour activities and, therefore, on the arranged transport. Therefore the association has dawned to positive own Sentiment Index on the development of the transport arranged in next the 12 months.