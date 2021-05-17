



May 17, 2021

Last year the railway society Austrian ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has enlivened 700 trains from and for Asia on the New Via of the Silk, transporting a containerized trade record pairs about 70 thousand teu, doubling therefore the volumes transported in 2019. In the 2021 company it has the objective to enliven thousand trains on this director.

"Not there is doubt - the managing director of ÖBB, Andreas Matthä has commented, being profitable notices these data - than the Silk Road Initiative is of enormous importance for Europe and also for Austria, because he connects the economies of Europe and Asia. Where there are exchange points are increase and economic pr0sperity. We see remarkable possibilities of long development the New Via of the Silk, not only on the three railway corridors between Europe and Asia, but also for the transport towards the European ports, as Amburgo, Rotterdam or Trieste, Koper and Pireo, where it lands the Way of the Marine Silk. Here - it has emphasized Matthä - the RCG can offer its effective connections with the hinterland".