



May 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Bimco proposes a program in order to contrast in the short-mean term piracy in the Gulf of Guinea

Exhorted military the naval means employment by nations not of the region

International the shipowning industry, represented from the Bimco, has introduced a declaration, already undersigned from 99 companies and organizations of the field, in order to exhort to place in existence all measures in order to repress piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, area - the Bimco has remembered - in which 95% of kidnappings of marine happen and that as surface of sea is less of 20% than that dominated until little years ago from the pirates somalis. Specifying that the pirates who operate in the Gulf of Guinea launch theirs it attacks from the delta of the Niger, where they hold also their hostages, the Bimco has emphasized that in 2020 in the area kidnapping of 135 members of the crews of the ships has happened.

Specifying that lately the nations of the region, and in particular Nigeria, have completed positive steps in order to vanquish piracy, the Bimco has found that in the medium term the better solution in order to resolve the problem is that to employ which put on military resources from nations that do not take part of that region that the efforts put from the nations of the region can in existence contrast effectively piracy in the Gulf of Guinea in support of. According to the signers of the declaration, such measures could reduce the number of attack of the pirates at least 80% within the end of 2023.

According to the Bimco, they would be sufficient the employment in the area of two endowed frigates of helicopters and a marine pattugliatore airplane, average that for the marine organization could be put on to spin from nations not of the region, while or more It are of the region they could support such effort with activity of logistics and the perseguimento of the arrested pirates.

"The deep causes of the problem of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea - it has observed Carlo Cameli, president of the Committee for the Safety & marine security of the Bimco - can be resolved solos from Nigeria. Esteem - it has explained - than about 30 million people the Niger Delta of in difficult conditions are lived in the many, and would be ingenuous to think that, besides Nigeria, someone other can face the problem of piracy to the roots. However to repress piracy will help our marine ones, own as it is made little years ago to the wide one of the Somalia. Moreover it will restore safety in sea and it will allow with the regional blue economies to prosper. Without safety - it has emphasized Cameli - us it cannot be development".