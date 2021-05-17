



May 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Spanish harbour terminalisti return to ask a reduction for the harbour taxes

A study would demonstrate that such measure would determine an increase of the competitiveness of the ports

In order to increase the competitiveness of the Spanish ports it is necessary to lower the harbour taxes. It emphasizes the Asociación Nacional de Empresas Estibadoras y Centros Portuarios de Empleo (ANESCO), the association of the Spanish harbour terminalisti, explaining that this indication is yields of an investigation lead from the Polytechnic of Madrid in collaboration with the ANESCO, based on which would be need to rationalize and to reduce the amount of the harbour taxes to the aim to improve the competitiveness of the enterprises that operate in the ports and that they are essential for the development of the economic activities served by the harbour field.

The ANESCO has explained that the investigation, that has examined the various models of governance harbour presents in Europe in order then is concentrated on that Spanish, has concluded that the harbour system state Spanish is competitive and more generates an optimal operating result of much elevated value regarding that of the exclusively private companies. From - it has evidenced the association - the necessity to increase to the competitiveness of the harbour field through an participation of rationalization of the harbour taxes and the their contextual ribassamento here.