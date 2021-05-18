



May 18, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of this year the harbour terminals of Eurokai have enlivened 3,13 million container (+17.3%)

The traffic enlivened from Eurogate has grown of +16.8%, that enlivened from Contship Italy of +1.3%

In the first three months of the 2021 harbour terminal that is under responsibility of the Eurokai German they have enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 3,13 million teu, with a progression of +17.3% on the same period last year that it is generated by the rise of +16.8% of the traffic enlivened in the German ports and above all by the record of traffic enlivened from the other terminals in the ports foreign countries of the group with the exception of those in the Italian ports where the increment has been only of +1.3%.

Altogether in the first trimester of this year the terminals of Eurokai in the German ports, that they are managed through the Eurogate, joint venture 50:50 between Eurokai and compatriot BLG, have enlivened 2,09 million teu regarding 1,79 million teu in the correspondent period of 2019, of which 1,35 million teu in the port of Bremerhaven (+11.7%), 609 thousand teu in the port of Amburgo (+27.6%) and 134 thousand teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (+26.9%).

The terminals of the German group in the Italian ports, that they are operated through Contship Italy, that is participated to 66.6% from Eurokai and 33.4% from Eurogate, have enlivened 426 thousand teu (+1.3%), of which 301 thousand teu enlivened from La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) in the port of La Spezia (+6.0%), 80 thousand teu from Salerno Container Terminal (SCT) in the port of Salerno (- 17.3%) and 45 thousand teu from the Terminal Container Ravenna (TCR) in the port of Ravenna (+12.0%).

In the other harbour terminals of the group the traffic of the container has reached the quota record of 616 thousand teu (+33.9%), of which 492 thousand teu enlivened in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med, with an increase of +49.3% to which it has given to an essential contribution the traffic enlivened from the new terminal of the Tanger Alliance entered in function to beginning year, 92 thousand teu in the Cypriot port of Limassol (- 3.7%), 23 thousand teu in the portuguese port of Lisbon (+17.1%) and 8 thousand teu in the Russian port of Ust-Luga (- 42.4%).

Eurokai previews that own results for year 2021 will last year record an sensitive increase regarding those thanks to the rise of those generated from Eurogate, while for Contship Italy they are attended turned out analogous to those achieved in 2020.

