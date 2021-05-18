



May 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Palermo is diminished of -2,5%

Emphasized increments of the activity in the ports of Termini Imerese (+208.3%), Trapani (+60.2%) and Porto Empedocle (+105.1%)

In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the port of Palermo is diminished of the -2,5% being is pairs to 1,75 million tons regarding 1,80 million in the first three months of 2021. The goods to the disembarkation is piled to 999 thousand tons (- 9.2%) and those to the boarding to 755 thousand tons (+8.0%).

The single field of the goods several has recorded an increase of +4.7% having been enlivened altogether 1,68 million tons, of which 1,64 million tons of rotabili (+4.8%) and 38 thousand tons of goods in container (+2.7%). Down it is the liquid bulk with 67 thousand tons (- 5.0%) are that solid with than less 2 thousand enlivened tons (- 98.7%).

The traffic of the passengers has been totally of 118 thousand people, with a bending of the -37,8% on the first trimester last year when still the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 had not been manifested fully on the harbour activities. The passengers of the ferries have been 104 thousand (- 19.4%) and those of the cruises beyond 7 thousand (- 86.4%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods enlivened from the ports of Termini Imerese, Trapani and Porto Empedocle, also administered they from the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Western Sicily, have attested respective to 342 thousand tons (+208.3%), 107 thousand tons (+60.2%) and 187 thousand tons (+105.1%).