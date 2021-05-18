



May 18, 2021

Original news Régional Lines Container celebrates exceptional a first trimester 2021

In the period the revenues are increased of +60.8%. Increase of the +23,061, 9% of the after tax profit

It seems to see them, the leaders of the thailandese Régional Container Lines (RCL), drunk of satisfaction and exultation to slide the data of the first quarterly budget of 2021 in occasion of the reunited board of directors in order to examine the document. Satisfaction and enthusiasm that however is unavoidable to presume have been the same one that has permeated the managers of the great part of the main world-wide containerized companies of navigation when they have drawn the sums of a period, that of the first trimester of this year, that it has given to these companies the best ones turned out financial of their history.

It has not made exception the RCL that, also not being one of the first world-wide containerized companies having a fleet of 42 ships of the total ability pairs about 70 thousand teu, it is one of the marine carriers of line leader of the Asian intra-regional market.

Régional Lines Container has closed the first trimester of this year with revenues record pairs to 7,17 billion baht (228 million dollars), with an increase of +68.0% on the same period of 2020, of which 7,14 billion baht generated from the activity of transport of goods (+69.9%). Light the increment of the operating costs that are piled to 4,21 billion baht (+0.6%). Astronomical the increases of the operating profit and the profit after the taxes that have attested respective to the values record of 2,96 billion baht (+3,487, 8%) and 294 billion baht (+23,061, 9%).

In the first three months of the 2021 fleet of portacontenitori of the thailandese company it has transported containerized cargos pairs to 517 thousand teu, with an increment of +6% on the correspondent period last year. The medium revenue for transported container has been of 13.795 baht/teu (+60.6%).

The exceptional increase of the revenues is directed consequence of the highest increase of the value of the marine hires, rise - it has specified RCL - than, if in the last trimester of 2020 it were caused mainly by the deficiency of container on the market, in the first trimester of 2021 is generated also by the addition of the deficiency of ships. About the control of the operating costs, the thailandese company has explained that to maintain to lowlands the expenses has contributed also the smaller burdens for the purchase of slots that are come down of the -49% from the 518 million one baht in the first trimester of 2020 to 264 million spold for the acquisition of cargo spaces on the ships in the first three months of this year. Positive also it has been the effect of the reduction of the cost of the bunker that - RCL has announced - has turned out inferior to that of the first trimester of the 2020 even if advanced one to that of the last trimester of 2020.

