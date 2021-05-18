



May 18, 2021

It previews an economic increase of 104 euros

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have announced that today they have undersigned, with the datoriali associations of the section, the agreement for renew of the Logistic national contract, Transport Goods and Shipment. The unions have emphasized that "for the first time after 15 years I renew has been at the same time undersigned from all and the 24 datoriali associations presents".

"The reached understanding - Filt, Fit and Uilt have explained - previews an economic, coherent increase with the demands shared from the trade-union delegations, of 104 euros, so distributed: 100 euros of salary and wage (90 of increment to tabellare and 10 of EDR) to recognize in five tranches, until the expiration of the contract to March 2024 and four euro of contractual welfare subdivided in 2,5 euros for integrating health Sanilog and 1,5 euros in order to implement the bottom that guarantees the performances of the Bilateral Agency, Ebilog. Previewed moreover the distribution of a sum, for a reason or purpose of an one-off, 230 euros, in three tranches which economic acknowledgment for the period not covered from the Ccnl, which expired on December 31, 2019".

Moreover Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have announced that "also the constitution of a bilateral commission is shared between the parts that, after the definitive approval of the agreement, will have to operate for the reform of the Ccnl and to realize the necessary participations to its modernization. It has been convene at last of in December recepire inside of the contract the common warnings shared 2020".

According to the labor organizations, that today's one "is a turned out, reached important also thanks to strike of slid 30 the 29 field of and March that it has definitively resent to the sender the demanded precedence of the datoriali associations that would have produced the normative and economic worsening of the conditions of the workers. The value of this signature, taking into consideration the delicate conjunctural phase in which this is placed I renew - they have evidenced Filt, Fit and Uilt - is represented by the consolidation of the contractual oneness and by the widening of the audience of the addressees that go from the truck driver to laughing, grazing million workers and workers and returning it in fact one national contracts of reference in the Italian panorama of the counterfeit".

Filt, Fit and Uilt have at last specified that "the assemblies, previewed from the distance of information, involvement and consultation of the workers and the workers of the field will come carried out, on all the national territory, beginning from on 20 May and within 15 day june, term defined for the issolution of reserve".