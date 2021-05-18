



May 18, 2021

Expressed, however, deep worry for the eventual extension of the application field of the regulations on the recycling of the ships

The association of European shipowners ECSA has expressed favor for communication yesterday with which the Europe Commission it proposes a new approach for a sustainable blue economy in the EU, communication that on September 13, 2012 replaces that on the sustainable increase of the fields marine and marine. "The communication - the general secretary of the European Community Shipowners' Associations has explained, Martin Dorsman - with justice emphasizes the crucial role of the marine transport in the sustainable blue economy, in particular the role of the marine transport short beam and of the offshore segment. As evidenced in the position paper of the ECSA on the strategy of the EU in order to take advantage of potential of renewable energies offshore for a climatically neutral future - Dorsman has remembered - European shipowners they carry out a constructive role in promoting sources of renewable energy of marine type in Europe and all over the world. A sustainable blue economy - it has specified the general secretary of the ECSA - must be constructed on the base of a strong planning of the marine space to the aim to guarantee the highest level than safety for all the users of the sea, included the marine transport".

If the ECSA has expressed appreciation in general terms for the new strategy proposed for the promotion of the blue economy, however it has manifested deep worry for the intention of the EU commission to extend the field of application of the regulations on the recycling of the ships. In the communication, in fact, yesterday specific that the Commission previews see again within 2023 on November 20, 2013 relative Regolamento EU to the recycling of the ships "to the aim to extend of eventually the application within and to strengthen the existing regime". The worry of the DECOY is tied to the fact that the extension of the application field of Regolamento is decided before it is proceeded to an adapted appraisal of the existing legislation and to an appraisal of the impact. The shipowning association has observed that "such a announcement does not seem to be based on facts, goes against the principle of a better regulation of the Commission and creates uncertainty for operators".