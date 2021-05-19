



May 19, 2021

In the first three months of the 2021 turnover of the logistic group French Gefco it is diminished of the -1,5% being piled to 1,10 billion euros regarding 1,11 billion in the correspondent period last year. The reduction of the revenues is determined by the contraction of the volumes of transactions in the two main segments of activity of the group, that of the logistics of the ended vehicles and that of the terrestrial transport and the contract logistics, that they have recorded turnovers pairs respective to 445,7 million euros (- 3,25) and 524,3 million euros (- 3.9%). In increase, instead, the revenues in the field of air shipments and marine, that they have totaled 101,1 million euros (+22.0%), and in that of the services to the industry, than they have been attested to 27,5 million euros (+5.0%).