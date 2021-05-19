



May 19, 2021

Glickman: it is indeed an epochal moment in the 75 history years of the company

The company of navigation ZIM does not make exception: so as the other main world-wide containerized marine carriers, market in which occupies the tenth place as for ability to transport of the fleet, in the first trimester of the 2021 also Israeli society in fact it has recorded turned out financial never so elevated in own history. To exception, instead, of some other companies of the field, ZIM record has brought back also operating performances having its ships, in the first three months of this year, transported a containerized cargo volume never reached previously.

"This - it has confirmed the president and managing director of the Israeli company, Eli Glickman - is indeed an epochal moment in the 75 history years of the ZIM. After the success of our initial public offer put into effect in order to become the first containerized company of quoted total line in the United States, we are proud of our results based on a full execution online with the objectives that we had declared".

The exultation of Glickman I found myself unprecedented on a quarterly budget that record shows for the first three months of this year operating revenues pairs to 1,74 billion dollars, with a sturdy increment of +111.9% regarding 823,2 million in the first trimester of 2020. The historical peak of the volume of transactions is reached is thanks to the new cargo record transported from the fleet that to the extraordinary increase of the value of the hires. In the first three months of 2021, in fact, the portacontenitori of the company have transported container for a total pairs to 818 thousand teu, with an increase of +28.2% that has been produced essentially in the transpacifico market, in which the transported total has been pairs to 328 thousand teu (+47.7%), and in that intra-Asian, that it has recorded volumes pairs to 208 thousand teu (+57.6%). More contained the increase of the volumes transported on the routes with the Latin America, with a total of 45 thousand teu (+4.7%), while they have turned out down the volumes transported between Asia and Europe on the routes via Suez, that they have been pairs to 84 thousand teu (- 2.3%), and the volumes transported on the routes ocean-going liners, that they have totaled 153 thousand teu (- 1.3%). The value of the medium hire has turned out pairs to 1.925 dollars/teu, with a rise of +76.4% on the first trimester of a 2020 and progression of +26.8% on the fourth trimester of 2020 when an increase of +49.3% on the same period of 2019 was marked already consisting.

If in the first trimester of this year the operating revenues have shown an increase of +111.9%, the increase of the operating costs has been instead much more content being the expenses is pairs to 880,6 million dollars (+26.1%). EBITDA and operating profit have reached values record being are pairs respective to 820,5 million dollars (+744.1%) and 683,5 million dollars (+2,645, 2%). New historical peak also for the profit clearly that it has been pairs to 589,6 million dollars respect to a net loss of -11,9 million dollars in the first trimester last year.

