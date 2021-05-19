



May 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year Interporto of Trieste has recorded a decrease of the -25,6% of the traffic of the goods

Named the new board of directors

In the 2020, year characterized from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Interporto of Trieste has enlivened 332 thousand tons of goods, with a decrease of the -25,6% on 2019 when a fort was recorded increment of +140.1% on the year precedence. Last year the enlivened trains have been 328 (- 57.0%).

After five exercises increase anniversaries, in the 2020 giuliana interportuale society it has accused a bending of the revenues that have been pairs to 7,9 million euros (- 6.2%). Operating and useful profit clearly has marked decreases respective of -86,6% and -28,6% attesting to 24,6 million and 41,1 million euros.

In occasion of the today's approval of the balance sheet 2020, the assembly of the associates of Interporto of Trieste has supplied also to name the new board of directors that will remain in charge until the approval of budget 2023, confirming Paolo Privileggio as president and managing director.

Remembering that at the end last year the German duisport has entered in the social compages of Interporto of Trieste ( on 14 December 2020), with the nomination of a its representative inside of the new board of directors, Paolo Privileggio has specified that the interportuale society "is estimating ulterior collaborations and developments is to international level that at the level of integration of the regional logistic platform. To such fine - it has specified - they continue is the work of efficientamento of the terminal o'clock Frank "FREEeste" of Bagnoli della Rosandra, than the activities finalized to the greater integration of the controlled Interporto di Cervignano in the intermodal traffics is marine that continental".

