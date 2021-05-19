



May 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Marked bounce of the world-wide commerce in the first trimester of 2021

Nicita (UNCTAD): faster resumption from this recession caused from the pandemic regarding last the two commercial recessions

In the first trimester of this year the world-wide commerce has marked an increase of +10% regarding the same trimester of 2020 and +4% regarding the last trimester of 2020 having reached the elevated level more from when it is burst the crisis of the Covid-19. It evidences the relationship "Global Trade Update" of the Conference of the United Nations on the Commerce and the Development (UNCTAD), explaining that the most important bounce recorded in the first trimester of 2021 has continued to be guided from the strong performance of the exports from the economies of Asia oriental, whose succeeded in mitigating the effects of the correlated pandemic they have allowed to resume themselves more quickly and than to capitalize the strong total question of producing to the sanitary crisis.

"The world-wide commerce - it has specified Alessandro Nicita, economist of the UNCTAD and coauthor of the relationship - has been resumed more quickly from this recession caused from the pandemic regarding last the two commercial recessions". Nicita has emphasized that four trimesters are intentional after the beginning of the recession caused from the pandemic so that the world-wide commerce already returned to the levels precedence and in the fifth trimester - that is the first trimester of 2021 - the world-wide commerce era to above of the levels the pre-crisis, with an increase of about +3% regarding the fourth trimester of 2019. Instead - Nicita has remembered - the world-wide commerce has employed 13 trimesters in order to resume itself from the recession of 2015 primed from structural changes in the economies of Asia oriental and from the decrease of the prices of the raw materials, while after the recession of 2009, primed from the crisis total financial institution, the international commerce has employed nine trimesters in order to resume itself.

The precise relationship that if in the first trimester of this year the value of the exchanges of goods has turned out advanced to the level pre-pandemic, however the exchanges of services have remained very beneath of the medium value before the pandemic and, according to the report, the tendency towards a greater recovery of the assets regarding the services is common to all the main economies.



The relationship previews that the commerce will continue to grow in 2021, in particular in the second half of the year, specifying that but the increase of the commercial exchanges would have to more remain consisting for Asia oriental and the developed Countries, while the increase will remain inferior for many other nations. The total forecast for the world-wide commerce in 2021 indicates an increase of about +16% regarding the minim of 2020 (+19% for assets and +8% for services). According to the forecasts of the UNCTAD, in the second solo trimester of this year the value of the total commerce of goods and services would have to reach quota 6,6 trillions of dollars, equivalent to an increase on a yearly basis of about +31% regarding the point more low of 2020 and of about +3% regarding the levels pre-pandemic of 2019. The UNCTAD has emphasized that these positive perspectives depend however in great part from the slackening of the restrictions tied to the pandemic, persisting of a positive trend in the prices of the raw materials, from a general removal from the protezionistiche commercial policies and macroeconomic and fiscal measures of support.

