



May 20, 2021

Giampieri: we are available of the government and the parliament for any rivisitazione of the norms

The Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti) supports the bringing bill in parliament dispositions for the administrative simplification in the discipline of Special the Economic Zones and the harbour areas that will be introduced today with the participations of the vice president of deputies PD Piero De Luca, first signer of the bill in parliament, the president of the Group PD, Debora Serracchiani, and of group leaders PD in commission Budget and Transports, Ubaldo Pagano and Davide Gariglio. Besides to support such proposal, Assoporti has evidenced the importance also of the actions that has got ahead the ministra for the South and the territorial cohesion, Mara Carfagna, taken part in Commission in order to emphasize the requirement to proceed quickly with of the legislative modifications in order returning the ZES effectively operating.

The association has specified that the put actions in existence preview a substantial administrative and procedural simplification for the ZES, necessary for I throw again of the harbour areas of the south of the Country and for the effective application of the same norm that previews the institution of the ZES. Assoporti has specified that in the articulated one of the bill in parliament the simplification of the relative procedures to the Harbour Town development plans is previewed also, let alone the simplification of some you leave of the environmental Code.

Assoporti has expressed the auspice that can be reached the anticipated decreeing of these forecasts in the measures tied to the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience. Relatively to such actions, new president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, has restated "the full support of the association is by the presidents who by the structure for all the initiatives that are put in action Are - Giampieri has explained - on hand of the government and the parliament for any rivisitazione of the norms, as deeply we are convinced that to make plain the procedures and the iter autorizzativo it is one of the indispensable passages for giving sure answers to a market in fast evolution".