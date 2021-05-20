



May 20, 2021

The container pairs to 23,7 million teu (+14.8% have been)

Last month the Chinese ports have enlivened a traffic of 1,32 billion tons of goods, with an increment of +10.9% on the April 2020, of which 849,9 million tons enlivened from marine ports (+11.1%) and 473,4 million tons from internal ports (+10.6%). The single traffic with foreign country enlivened altogether from the Chinese ports to April 2021 is piled to 390,3 million tons (+10.4%), of which 347,9 million tons in marine ports (+9.9%) and 42,4 million tons in inland port (+14.7%).

The single enlivened containerized trade last month has been pairs to 23,7 million teu (+14.8%), of which 20,8 million teu enlivened from marine ports (+13.8%) and beyond 2,9 million teu from internal ports (+22.0%). More consisting the volumes than traffic of the container are enlivened by the ports of Shanghai (3,7 million teu, +6.0%), Ningbo-Zhoushan (2,7 million teu (+26.6%), Shenzhen (2,4 million teu, +38.0%), Guangzhou (2,1 million teu, +7.1%), Qingdao (2,0 million teu, +16.7%), Tianjin (1,8 million teu, +16.9%) and Xiamen (1,0 million teu, +17.6%).

Relatively to the single international traffic of the goods, last month the most important volumes than traffic have been from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 47,9 million tons (+15.5%) followed from the ports of Qingdao with 39,1 million tons (+11.5%), Shanghai with 33,6 million tons (+3.3%), Rizhao with 29,0 million tons (+7.6%), Tianjin with 24,6 million tons (+1.9%), Tangshan with 20,4 million tons (- 8.0%), Shenzhen with 17,9 million tons (+37.0%) and Yantai with 14,1 million tons (+27.6%).

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 traffic total of the goods enlivened from the Chinese ports it has been attested 4,90 billion to tons, with an increase of +16.6% on the correspondent period last year, of which 3,22 billion tons enlivened from marine ports (+13.4%) and 1,67 billion tons from inland port (+23.2%). The single containerized trade has been pairs to 89,5 million teu (+18.1%), of which 79,2 million teu in marine ports of call (+17.1%) and 10,4 million teu in internal ports (+25.9%).

In the first four months of this year the single international traffic of the goods has totaled 1,55 million tons (+11.1%), included 1,38 million tons in marine ports (+10.5%) and 168,3 million tons in inland port (+16.7%). The most elevated volumes than traffic tons, +16.0%), Qingdao (153,5 million tons, +8.0%), Shanghai (134,0 million tons, +12.9%), Rizhao (113,7 million tons, +9.3%), Tianjin (96,8 million tons, +6.9%) and Tangshan are enlivened by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan (190,8 million (93,8 million tons, +0.4%).





