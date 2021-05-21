



May 21, 2021

Original news The Tuscan ports of the Tyrrhenian Northerner have closed the first trimester with an increase of +5.7% of the traffic of the goods

Increment of +8.5% in the port of Livorno. Down the activity to Piombino (- 15.5%) and in the ports of the Island of Elba (- 10.5%)

In the first trimester of the 2021 volume of traffic of the goods enlivened from the Tuscan ports of the Tyrrhenian Northerner it is returned to grow thanks to the increment of the activity recorded in the port of Livorno that it has more than compensated the bending accused from the port of Piombino and those of the Island of Elba. Altogether, in the period, the ports managed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern have enlivened 9,56 million tons of cargos, with a progression of +5.7% on the first three months of 2020, of which 5,63 million tons to disembarkation (+4.5%) and 3,93 million tons to boarding (+7.5%).

The single port of Livorno has enlivened 8,59 million tons (+8.5% totally). With the exception of the goods in container, that they are diminished of -6,0% coming down to the 2,03 million one tons with a handling of the containers that has been pairs to 173 thousand teu (- 6.7%), the other cargo types have turned out in increase beginning from the rotabili, that they have totaled 3,78 million tons (+10.3%), and from the other goods several, that tons (+14.8% are piled to 489 thousand). The liquid bulk has been attested 2,08 million to tons (+19.9%), of which 962 thousand tons of crude oil (+33.5%), 729 thousand producing tons of oil refined (+13.0%), 175 thousand tons of chemicals (+18.6%), 142 thousand oil tons of producing gaseous, which liquified or compressed and natural gas (+3.2%) and 73 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (- 14.0%). In the field of the bulk sand banks tons (+26.7%), included 89 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (+99.7% are enlivened 208 thousand), 37 thousand tons of cereals (+2.1%), 47 thousand tons of chemicals (+151.9%), 5 thousand tons of coal (+100.0%), 3 thousand tons of producing metalworkers (- 81.1%) and 28 thousand tons of other solid bulk (- 45.3%). If the traffic of the crocieristi has turned out always firm, in the segment of the ferries the passengers have been 102 thousand (- 31.7%).

In the port of Piombino the total traffic has been of 674 thousand tons (- 15.5%), of which 357 thousand tons of solid bulk (- 20.5%), 302 thousand tons of rotabili (- 10.4%), 7 thousand tons of liquid bulk (- 34.3%) and 8 thousand conventional tons of goods (+3,961, 8%). The traffic of the passengers of the ferries has been of 160 thousand unit (- 22.0%).

In the elbani ports of Portoferraio, Rio Marina and Cavo the traffic total has been of 299 thousand tons (- 10.5%).

Commenting the results of the activity produced in the first three months of this year from the Tuscan ports, the president of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, Luciano Guerrieri, it has remembered that "2020 the Italian portualità has been a devastating year for all. The data of this beginning of year - it has found - are comforting and indicate a first meaningful sign of ripartenza that will have to find confirmation in the next few months. The ports of Alto Tirreno are gradually exiting from sand banks of the pandemic crisis, showing signs of controtendenza not only with reference to March 2020, the black month in which all it has had beginning, but also in relation to the months of January and February, than in the year precedence they were not contaminated by the spread of the Covid. We consider - it has concluded Warriors - than the traced road is that right one and with the collaboration of all, operating and institutions, we will succeed in traguardare new objectives of development".