



May 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assiterminal and Assologistica denounce that terminals cruises and passengers are forgotten also in the decree-law Supports second

Becce: here we speak about a segment completely destroyed

Assiterminal and Assologistica complain that terminals cruises and passengers are forgotten also in the decree-law Supports second and wish that this omission fails during conversion of the provision. Remembering that in the 2019 passengers and the crocieristi in Italy they have been almost 12 million, transported they give in transit beyond 150 ships that they have berthed in 39 ports and crocieristiche cities for 4,850 times, the president of Assiterminal, Luca Becce, has emphasized that it was be a matter of "impressive numbers: we were - it has evidenced - the first destination of the Mediterranean. Obviously - it has observed Becce - this market in the 2020 completely has been blocked, as certificate from SACE: - 98%. And also the field still is today not shared, and second the forecasts will not leave again before season 2022". The president of Assiterminal has specified that this means "925 million euros the economy year burnt, draws which the turnovers of all the terminalistiche enterprises that manage terminal, marine stations and services accessories. The same enterprises - it has specified - than, as certificate from the Observatory Answers Tourism, have invested during the last few years 460 million in dredgings, rifacimenti approach, new connections, new services of transport, new marine Stations from Messina to La Spezia, Genoa to Savona, Taranto, Salerno, Ravenna, Palermo".

"Until now - it has continued Becce - for the government this evidently does not represent a worthy problem of attention". To the executive the president of Assiterminal has provocatively turned a question, emphasizing the triviality of the question: "with turnover pairs to zero - Becce has asked - as the terminalistiche enterprises can continue to pay hundred of million the year concessori canons to the State? Besides to make to fail the enterprises - it has found - does not realize to us that it is gone towards an occupational crisis for thousands of workers".

Becce has anticipated that next thursday in occasion of an encounter with vice minister Bellanova will speak about this problem. "We confide - it has wished - in its sensibility. There are many percorribili technical solutions in order to lighten in this phase the costs of the enterprises, and that we will illustrate to them. There is a more general topic - it has still specified the president of Assiterminal - that the Italian harbour terminals regard all, and on which we are working with the MIMS and the Harbour Authorities (we will meet the new president of Assoporti, Giampieri, the next week) in order to find a solution beginning from how much previewed in Decreti Refreshments of 2020. But the topic of the terminals cruises and passengers deserves attention, support and specific measures. Here we speak about a segment completely destroyed. We hope - it has concluded Becce - than the Parliament you make cargo of the issue, during conversion of the decree-law Supports 2, and that the government supports this job".