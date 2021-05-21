



May 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Fincantieri Marinette Marine will construct also the second frigate of the class "Constellation"

US Navy will exercise the option of the value of about 555 million dollars

Fincantieri will construct the second frigate of the program "Constellation" of the American Navy. The navalmeccanica company has announced that the Department of the American Defense has announced that US Navy will exercise the option, of the value of about 555 million dollars, that assigns the American controlled one of Fincantieri, Marinette Marine (FMM), the construction of the second guided-missile frigate of the class "Constellation". The production will begin in the end of this year, with delivery of the unit previewed in 2026. Currently FMM is working to the phase of planning of detail of the first unit.

The program "Constellation" is assigned in 2020 to FMM, with a contract for the first frigate with the option for nine ulterior ships, besides the support post sale and the training of the crews, of the total value for Fincantieri of about 5,5 billion dollars. In the within of the program US Navy previews the construction of ulterior ten units, for a total of 20.