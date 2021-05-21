



May 21, 2021

The Adriatic Sea Port System Authority South has announced the activation of a project to set up in Brindisi, a pole of boating and maintenance at the vessels with the establishment of a network of companies consisting of seven companies that have submitted expressions of interest for join the initiative. These are the Consortium companies Cantieri Riuniti del Mediterraneo, SEA Event Agency, Tecnogal Service, Theodore Cannon, MPS-Manufacturing Process Specification, MTS- Maintenance of Technological System, Naval Balsamo and Vito Company Trusses that together develop a turnover for about 17 million euros and employ more than 280 employees.

The AdSP explained that the objectives of the Nautical Brindisi are numerous and range from the construction of a transformation and refitting for mega yachts and pleasure ships and a shipbuilding centre, design, expansion and start-up of existing production units. In addition, the creation of a mechanical maintenance centre, a metal construction centre for offshore installations and a service center.

"The establishment of the Pole for the Sea Industry in Brindisi, in the light of the new dynamics of land development - explained Giuseppe Meo, President of the Boat Show of Puglia, project coordinator - moves from the new and important production site of the Consorzio Cantieri Riuniti del mediterranean, in the conviction that the sector, if appropriately supported and valued, can represent a concrete opportunity for growth in the economic and social field, with important employment consequences. We are creating a high-tech network development and innovation potential among companies members, focusing on infrastructure, research, on international openness and capital qualification human. We will realize, in the areas already under concession and that can be made available by ADSPMAM, an integrated among the most important in the Mediterranean. A thank you president Patroni Griffi for seized our invitation and for the great availability shown."







