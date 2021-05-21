|
May 21, 2021
- Project for the creation of the Brindisi Nautical Pole
- Set up a network of companies made up of seven companies
- The Adriatic Sea Port System Authority
South has announced the activation of a project to set up
in Brindisi, a pole of boating and maintenance at the
vessels with the establishment of a network of companies consisting of
seven companies that have submitted expressions of interest for
join the initiative. These are the Consortium companies
Cantieri Riuniti del Mediterraneo, SEA Event Agency, Tecnogal
Service, Theodore Cannon, MPS-Manufacturing Process Specification,
MTS- Maintenance of Technological System, Naval Balsamo and Vito Company
Trusses that together develop a turnover for about 17
million euros and employ more than 280 employees.
- The AdSP explained that the objectives of the Nautical
Brindisi are numerous and range from the construction of a
transformation and refitting for mega yachts and pleasure ships and a
shipbuilding centre, design, expansion and
start-up of existing production units. In addition,
the creation of a mechanical maintenance centre, a
metal construction centre for offshore installations and a
service center.
- "The establishment of the Pole for the Sea Industry in
Brindisi, in the light of the new dynamics of land development
- explained Giuseppe Meo, President of the Boat Show of Puglia,
project coordinator - moves from the new and important
production site of the Consorzio Cantieri Riuniti del
mediterranean, in the conviction that the sector, if appropriately
supported and valued, can represent a concrete
opportunity for growth in the economic and social field, with important
employment consequences. We are creating a high-tech network
development and innovation potential among companies
members, focusing on infrastructure, research,
on international openness and capital qualification
human. We will realize, in the areas already under concession and that
can be made available by ADSPMAM, an integrated
among the most important in the Mediterranean. A thank you
president Patroni Griffi for seized our
invitation and for the great availability shown."
