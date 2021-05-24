



May 24, 2021

Original news The court Egyptian has rejected the demand to release portacontainer the Ever Given

The lawyers of the Shoei Kisen Kaisha accuse Suez Canal Authority of being in charge of the silting up of the ship

Yesterday the commercial court of Ismaïlia has rejected, in second request, to the demand introduced from the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha to remove the block of own portacontainer Ever Given that is placed under seizure after the ship, run aground in the end of March in the Suez Canal, had provoked to the arrest warrant of the naval traffic in the water way Egyptian for six days. By then the Ever Given he is withheld in the Great Lake Amaro, the greatest watery basin of the channel, as a result of the demand for compensation of damages for a value of 916.526.494 dollars introduced from Suez Canal Authority (SCA). The decision of Sunday of the court is not more appealable.

In the course of the debate the lawyers of the Shoei Kisen Kaisha have supported that the causes of the incident been necessary to the portacontainer are chargeable entirely to the Authority of the Suez Canal as have authorized the ship to enter in the channel in the course of rape atmospheric perturbation that has had a determining effect in the silting up of the Ever Given. The command of this last one - according to the team of lawyers of the company Japanese owner of a shipping company - has made how much possible one in order to avoid the incident, enclosed - second the lawyers - to make pressures on the pilot of Suez present Canal Authority on board of the ship the moment of the incident in order to convince it, in vain, to authorize the participation of two tugs in order to allow the transit in safety of the portacontenitori in the channel.

Moreover the lawyers of the Japanese society have contested the decision to place the ship in detainment and have rejected the demand for compensation advanced from the SCA in order to cover the costs of the participation of disincaglimento of the ship as - second the lawyers - that put into effect would not be equatable to a rescue operation but more rather the exercise by Suez Canal Authority of one of own duties on the base of the norms of navigation in the channel.

Diametrically opposite the position of the Suez Canal Authority, whose lawyer, between the other reasonings, has evidenced that the rescue operation in existence mails from the authority Egyptian has allowed to avoid a serious environmental disaster as the 2,700 tons of fuel on board of the ship, if spillages in the channel, would have caused an analogous incident to that of the spillage of oil happened in the Gulf of Mexico that has involved compensations of the total value of 10 billion dollars.

Moreover, the lawyer of the SCA, the Ever Given has asserted transported 100 container containing goods dangerous, cargo that the commander of the ship would not have declared to the SCA as instead held to make based on the norms of navigation in the channel.

Rejected the demand to revoke the arrest warrant of the ship, now the case will be examined by a court first degree that would have to begin to face the cause in the end of this month.