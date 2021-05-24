



May 24, 2021

To Ortona the increment has been of +1%

The Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centrale has announced that in the first quadrimestre of this year the port of Ancona has enlivened 3,14 million tons of goods, with an increase of +24% regarding the same period of 2020, specifying that in the single month of April of 2021, with 917 thousand tons enlivened, is marked an increment of +197% on the same month last year that had turned out the worse one of 2020.

The increase of the quadrimestre regards is the goods liquid (produced oil) gone up to 1,06 million tons (+28%) that solid, with 2,08 million tons (+22%). For this last - it has explained the agency - resumption it is pulled ahead by handling of goods ro-ro on tir and trailer that have totaled 1,66 million (+36%). The AdSP has specified that the Greek director, that represents 84% of the arrivals and departures from the doric port of call, is in increase of 36% thanks to the doubling of the line operated from Grimaldi-Minoan Lines beginning from February 2021. Positive also the performance of Albanian director (+28%) and of that Croatian (+73%).

The traffic container, instead, last year sees the first quadrimestre 2021 online with the data but with a trend of increase in freedoms of expression and very meaningful April (+30% in the last month regarding 2020). The passengers grow in transit also on ferries for the doric port of call: 86 thousand between embark and disembark (+16%). In particular, transits, +7%, pairs to 73% of the traffic grow the Greek director (63 thousand on ferries total) and that Albanian (20 thousand, +92%). From January to April 2021 the touched ones of the ferry boats have been 355 (+39%).

As for the port of Ortona, in the first quadrimestre of this year tons (+1% are enlivened 352 thousand), of which 225 thousand tons of goods helter-skelter (+4%).

"A ripartenza trend is being delineated - the president of the AdSP has commented, Rodolfo Giampieri - is of the traffic goods that fleeting after many months lived on the sly for the economic and social consequences of the pandemic".