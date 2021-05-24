|
|
|
|
May 24, 2021
|
|
- Last month the port of Algeciras has enlivened 404 thousand container (- 0.4%)
- In the first four months of this year the total has been of 1,54 million teu (- 9.6%)
- To April 2021, so as in the three months precedence, the traffic of the container enlivened from the port of Algeciras has accused a piled decrease being to 5,09 million tons, with a decrease of the -5,4% on April 2020, and is realized with a handling of containers pairs to 404 thousand teu, with a generated reduction of the -0,4% from the contraction of the -3,0% of the international traffic of transit that has been pairs to 303 thousand teu.
- Altogether last month the traffic of the goods enlivened from the Spanish harbour port of call has recorded an increment of +1.2% having totaled 9,10 million tons. The liquid bulk has attested to 2,39 million tons (- 4.8%) and those solid to 54 thousand tons (+2.4%). In the field of the goods conventional the traffic has been of 1,14 million tons (+63.2%).
- In the first quadrimestre of this year the enlivened total has been of 34,02 million tons, with a bending of the -6,6% on the same period of 2020. The goods containerized has been pairs to 19,50 million tons (- 8.6%) with a handling of the container that has turned out of 1,54 million teu (- 9.6%). The liquid bulk is diminished of -15,4% to the 8,54 million one tons, while those solid ones have grown of +17.9% to 225 thousand tons. The goods conventional is piled to 4,12 million tons (+20.6%).