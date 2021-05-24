



May 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last month the port of Algeciras has enlivened 404 thousand container (- 0.4%)

In the first four months of this year the total has been of 1,54 million teu (- 9.6%)

To April 2021, so as in the three months precedence, the traffic of the container enlivened from the port of Algeciras has accused a piled decrease being to 5,09 million tons, with a decrease of the -5,4% on April 2020, and is realized with a handling of containers pairs to 404 thousand teu, with a generated reduction of the -0,4% from the contraction of the -3,0% of the international traffic of transit that has been pairs to 303 thousand teu.

Altogether last month the traffic of the goods enlivened from the Spanish harbour port of call has recorded an increment of +1.2% having totaled 9,10 million tons. The liquid bulk has attested to 2,39 million tons (- 4.8%) and those solid to 54 thousand tons (+2.4%). In the field of the goods conventional the traffic has been of 1,14 million tons (+63.2%).

In the first quadrimestre of this year the enlivened total has been of 34,02 million tons, with a bending of the -6,6% on the same period of 2020. The goods containerized has been pairs to 19,50 million tons (- 8.6%) with a handling of the container that has turned out of 1,54 million teu (- 9.6%). The liquid bulk is diminished of -15,4% to the 8,54 million one tons, while those solid ones have grown of +17.9% to 225 thousand tons. The goods conventional is piled to 4,12 million tons (+20.6%).