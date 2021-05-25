



May 25, 2021

In the first trimester of the 2021 commercial exchanges of the nations of the G20 they have reached levels record continuing in the resumption started in the third trimester last year. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Develop (OCSE) has announced that, regarding the trimester precedence, in the first three months of this year the exports and the imports are increased respective of +8.0% and of +8.1%.

In the first trimester of 2021, with the exception of the United Kingdom, all the economies of the G20 have recorded a positive increase, with depreciation of the USA dollar and the relative increases of the prices of the raw materials - it has specified the OCSE - that they have played a role in the resumption from the minimums recorded in concomitanza with the acute phase of the pandemic of Covid-19.

The OCSE has explained that in the first trimester of the 2021 prices of the raw materials agricultural ones, comprised the cereals and oils vegetables, are increased of beyond +10%, while the prices of the metals have turned out next to the observed levels the last time in 2011. Argentina (exports in increase of +33.3%), Australia (exports in increase of +17.5%), Brazil (exports in increase of +14.7%) and South Africa (exports in increase of +17.3%), that they are between the greater exporter of the G20 of these producing, have benefitted of the increase of the prices of the raw materials. Moreover the increase almost +35% of the prices of the oil crude oil happened in the first trimester of the 2021 has been translate in the increase of the values of the exports of Canada (+10.8%), Russia (+13.1%) and Indonesia (+12.4%). Since the energetic produced ones constitute an important voice of the produced ones of import for the majority of the economies of the G20, in the same period the increases of the prices also have determined values of elevated import more.

The OCSE has specified that, moreover, the boom of the electronics purchases legacy to the pandemic has carried to an increase of the question of semiconductors and integrated circuits. Together with many other factors, this has carried to the inability of the offer to hold the step of the question, with consequent deficiencies and increases of the prices. While the increase of the commerce of semiconductors has contributed partially to the increase of the commerce total of goods in the United States (exports and imports in increase respective of +5.7% and +5.3%), the deficiency of chip has hit, in particular, the chains of supplying of the automotive industry. Sul total of the exports of goods from France (+2.7%) and Mexico (+0.4%) has weighed a slow down of shipments of vehicles and members, both clearly inferior to the average of the G20.

China, that it is the main commercial stock trader of the G20, has seen the exports and the imports to go up respective of +18.9% and +19.0% in the first trimester of 2021. The increase of the Chinese imports are guided by metallic mineral metals and, cereals and integrated circuits, while the increase of the exports is hauled by producing electronic between which integrated circuit, vehicles and woven (included the templates for the face used in order to contrast the spread of the pandemic). In the European Union the exports and the imports have grown respective of +3.8% and +5.0%.

