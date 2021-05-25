



May 25, 2021

Original news Filt Cgil, to accelerate on the industrial plan of Tirrenia for protecting all the workers

Columbus: necessary I throw again of the mission business in a more and more free market

For Filt Cgil, with the request of admission to the pre-emptive agreed one in business continuity advanced from Italian Company of Navigation (CIN) /Tirrenia the Court of Milan "the tensions move away and an absolutely opposite scene to the paventato failure of CIN is shown". "Now - it has found the national secretary of the labor organization, Natale Colombo - it must accelerate on the industrial plan that goes measured and weighed up so that concrete objectives can be traguardare and of perspective".

"In this direction - it has anticipated Columbus - to the center of our I confront that we intend to start with CIN the first possible one, the actions to protection of all the occupational levels must be clear so as I throw again of the mission business in a more and more free but able market to offer to profits and perspective".

"Now - it has concluded the national leader of the Filt Cgil - we will measure the rigor and the determination of CIN in facing this new challenge. Meanwhile it is necessary to already meet the Sustainable Mobility and Ministry of Transportation for a punctual focus on the services in territorial continuity and in particular on the topic of the social clauses of the same contests indette or in phase of start".