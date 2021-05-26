



May 26, 2021

Original news For Sea-Intelligence, the marine hires do not have a inflativo impact on the prices of the assets to the consumption

Analysis centralized on the transpacifico market

According to the Sea-Intelligence Danish, society that studies the evolution of the field of the marine transport of the container, the increase of the value of the marine hires of the transpacifici services of line, and in particular of the hires ad, would not have some impact on the prices of the assets to the consumption. The managing director of the company, Alan Murphy, has explained that the search of a correlation between recent the remarkable increase of the value of the hires and the prices to the consumption is decided on the wake of the arguments on a possible relationship of cause-effect between the marine transport costs and its inflationary impact on consumers.

Relatively to the prices to the consumption, Sea-Intelligence has based own search on the data of the Bureau of Economic Analysis (MAKES HAPPY) of the Department of the Commerce of the USA. The analysis I found myself on I confront of the data until March 2021 as IT MAKES HAPPY still has not announced the value of the prices to the consumption for the next months of April and May. Relatively to the values of the hires ad for the transpacifico market, the search is based on the values of the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) and of China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI). Sea-Intelligence has specified that the correlation between hires and prices to the consumption is estimated considering also of the delay, that can arrive also until 12 months, with which the impact of the prices of the marine transport can be manifested on the prices to the consumption.

Sea-Intelligence has evidenced that the coefficient of correlation between the variation of index SCFI and that of the prices to the consumption is essentially next to zero independently from the presumable duration of the delay of the impact of the hires. According to the Danish society, this demonstrates much clearly that, relatively to the series of data from 2009 to March 2021, not there would be some indication that the variations of the rates of marine transport have a meaningful macroeconomic impact on the prices to the consumption.

In order to carry out a comparazione between the price trend to the marine consumption and hires, Sea-Intelligence has proposed also confronts with the index CCFI that, regarding index SCFI, less is influenced by the much volatil value of the hires ad. The society has emphasized that also this comparazione demonstrates that not would be some difference in the model of correlation between hires and prices to the consumption.

